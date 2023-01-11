This weekend, the Knights wrestling team traveled down to The Clash. The Clash is a national wrestling dual tournament Jan. 6 and 7. This year marked the 20th year of the tournament’s existence. This year, it was held in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The Clash coordinators bring in 32 teams from east to west coast. This year’s field featured four nationally-ranked teams — Osage, Iowa (#49), Joliet, Illinois (#50), and Waverly Shell-Rock (#44) and St. Michael-Albertville (#28). The rankings come from Josh Lowe at MatScouts.

