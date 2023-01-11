This weekend, the Knights wrestling team traveled down to The Clash. The Clash is a national wrestling dual tournament Jan. 6 and 7. This year marked the 20th year of the tournament’s existence. This year, it was held in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
The Clash coordinators bring in 32 teams from east to west coast. This year’s field featured four nationally-ranked teams — Osage, Iowa (#49), Joliet, Illinois (#50), and Waverly Shell-Rock (#44) and St. Michael-Albertville (#28). The rankings come from Josh Lowe at MatScouts.
In addition to the nationally ranked teams, they tournament featured a variety of top ranked teams from various classes in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, Connecticut, and California. St. Michael-Albertville came in as one of the top seeds.
The first day of competition involved a bracket of eight, placing through eight. The second day, teams faced off against the other three eight-team groupings in a round robin to determine finals placings.
Day one
In the opening round, the Knights faced another Clash team staple, Oak Park and River Forest from Illinois. The Knights won 73-4, dropping one of the 14 matches.
Next up, the Knights faced perennial power New Prague in class AA. In a match that featured four nationally-ranked wrestlers (Landon Robideau and Jed Wester from STMA and Koy Buesgeons and Joey Novak from New Prague) the Knights came out victorious with a 43-20 victory.
The Knights then advanced into the championship round of the opening day to square off against Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Z-M came into the day as the #7 seed and knocked off the #2 seed Staley (Missouri) in the opening round then the #3 seed Vacaville (California) in the semifinals.
The Knights stopped their roll by winning 55-9 in the championship bracket. With the win, the Knights moved into the finals pool for the second day of competition.
The other top seeds in the brackets (Osage, Waverly-Shell Rock, and Jackson County Central) were upset in their first day of competition.
Day two
The Knights would face Bettendorf (Iowa), Joliet Catholic (Illinois), and Hastings in their final pool. The Knights opened up against Bettendorf. The Knights won 44-18.
In the second round, the Knights took down Joliet Catholic (Illinois) 46-15.
In the final round the Knights would face local rival, Hastings. Hastings had also defeated both Joliet and Bettendorf.
The last round would then be for the championship of the Clash. The Knights opened up with a big win from Jed Wester at 170lbs. The Knights would then lose a close one at 182lbs. Tyson Hentges earned a big pin to get the Knights back in front. The Knights would then drop the next 4 weight classes (220, 285, 106, and 113lbs).
With being down in the hole, senior Mason Mills picked the Knights back up with a big pin at 120lbs. Ian Schultz kept the momentum with a major decision at 126lbs. Sophomore Landon Robideau and senior Parker Janssen both earned falls to put their team back in the lead. Sophomore Jarrett Wadsen, senior Eli Davis, and senior Tyler Zenga all won their matches to finish off the dual and put the Knights up with a 46 to 21 victory.
With the win, the Knights won their second consecutive championship at the Clash and their third all-time (2013 was the first championship).
Landon Robideau was selected to the All-Tournament team for the Clash. A prestigious honor picked from various scouts at the tournament to identify the best wrestler at each weight class. Landon Robideau, Parker Janssen, and Jed Wester all went 6-0 on the day.
Mason Mills, Parker Janssen, Eli Davis, and Jed Wester were selected as Clash Scholar Athletes. An award that gives athletes a score based on academic and athletic performance.
After the tournament, Coach Joe Grygelko (2007 STMA alumni and current Varsity Assistant Coach) was asked about the team performance. He said, “Guys wrestled really well. It was a great team victory. In this type of tournament, guys need to step up to the plate and they did. It was fun to watch them come together. This is not our end of the season goal but a great step along the way. Now it’s time to get back to work and improve where we can as the season continues to unfold.”
Coming up
Next up, the Knights will travel down to Edina for a tri with Edina and Lakeville North on Thursday, Jan. 12. On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Knights will face off against Stillwater and Waconia. Stillwater is currently ranked #2 in Class AAA and Waconia is currently ranked #3 in class AAA.
