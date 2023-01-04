STMA wrestlers compete at Rogers Matness

STMA wrestlers in the first row, left to right, are: Managers: Annika Cornell, Gabby Eicher, Ashlin Rattanasinh, Sarah Couture, and Lydia Hawkins. Second row: Landon Robideau, Jed Wester, Bryon Sauvy, Myles Dehmer, Ian Schultz, Mason Mills, Eli Davis, Parker Janssen, Jarrett Wadsen, Chase Mills, Tyson Hentges, Lincoln Robideau

This past week, the Knights wrestling team took on a 36 team tournament just down I-94 at Rogers High School. The Rogers Matness invitational featured multiple ranked teams and individuals across all three classes in Minnesota.

The Knights came in with 14 wrestlers on the varsity side, feeling refreshed after a week and a half break from their last competition. The Knights had 10 seeded wrestlers at the start of the tournament and 12 individuals that placed by the end of the tournament.

