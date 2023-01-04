STMA wrestlers compete at Rogers Matness

STMA wrestlers in the first row, left to right, are: Managers: Annika Cornell, Gabby Eicher, Ashlin Rattanasinh, Sarah Couture, and Lydia Hawkins. Second row: Landon Robideau, Jed Wester, Bryon Sauvy, Myles Dehmer, Ian Schultz, Mason Mills, Eli Davis, Parker Janssen, Jarrett Wadsen, Chase Mills, Tyson Hentges, Lincoln Robideau
This past week, the Knights wrestling team took on a 36 team tournament just down I-94 at Rogers High School. The Rogers Matness invitational featured multiple ranked teams and individuals across all three classes in Minnesota.
The Knights came in with 14 wrestlers on the varsity side, feeling refreshed after a week and a half break from their last competition. The Knights had 10 seeded wrestlers at the start of the tournament and 12 individuals that placed by the end of the tournament.
After Day 1 of competition, The Knights were up by 20 points over the Tigers from Princeton. After day 2, the Knights won by 124 points over second place Dover-Eyota. Dover-Eyota is currently ranked #2 in class A. Princeton, Scott West, Becker, Apple Valley, Prior Lake, Andover, Foley, and Farmington rounded out the top 10.
At 106lbs, seventh grader Lincoln Robideau made the finals and defeated #7 ranked wrestler from Eagan by a score of 6-1. At 113lbs, freshman Chase Mills lost in the finals to returning state entrant from Andover by a score of 6-1.
At 120lbs, senior Mason Mills won 5-2 over the #9 ranked wrestler in the finals. At 126lbs, sophomore #6 ranked Ian Schultz won in dominating fashion with a 10-0 major decision over #7 ranked wrestler from Apple Valley.
At 132lbs, Landon Robdieau dominated the tournament with all victories coming by fall or technical fall in his bracket. For his performance, Landon was voted at the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler.
At 138lbs, Parker Janssen lost a close Christmas Tournament rematch in the semifinals to the Scott West wrestler. Janssen came back and won with a fall for third place over the #2 ranked wrestler from Becker. Janssen earned the award as most falls in least amount of time.
At 145lbs, Jarrett Wadsen also earned a fall in the third place match, after dropping a close match in the semis to a returning state champion from Anoka.
At 152lbs, Eli Davis had three top ranked wrestlers in a row. Davis dropped his semis to the #2 ranked wrestler in Class AA. Davis then defeated returning state place winner from Elk River by a Major Decision before pinning the #7 ranked wrestler for third place.
At 170lbs, in a final of top ranked wrestlers, #1 Jed Wester won 3-0 over the #2 wrestler from Apple Valley. At 182lbs, Bryon Sauvy had a hard fought tournament ending in fourth place. At 195lbs, Tyson Hentges battled through a tough bracket to a fifth place finish. At 220lbs, Myles Dehemer, in his first tournament back of the season, battled through to a third place finish, and by earning a fall.
All in all, the Knights had about an 85% winning percentage in the tournament.
In the Girls and Junior Varsity tournament, the following wrestlers placed Top 2 in their brackets: Girls: Ava Schultz, Gracie Kobus, Cooper McAdams, Sadie Strait, and Mylin Lemke. JV: Eli Schultz, Owen LaRose, Joe Scully, Grant Bergeron, Brody Bergeron, Gavin Jackson, Bennett Eicher, Andrew Vogelpohl-Martinez, Max O’Sullivan, Blake Underwood, Will Bramos, and Shawn Skrip.
Next up, the Knights will travel down to The Clash-National Wrestling Duals. In an event that will feature four nationally ranked teams, and many more state ranked teams across the nation, the Knights will look to defend their championship from last season. The tournament has 4x 8 team brackets. The placings from day 1 of competition, will then be grouped in pools of other teams that placed the same in their brackets for day 2 to determine final tournament placings.
The Knights are currently one of the 4 #1 seeds in the event and will open competition Friday, Jan. 6, against Oak Park and River Forest from Illinois at 9 a.m. After day one of competition, the Knights would then wrestle Saturday, Jan. 7. Action can be followed on TrackWrestling and FloWrestling.
