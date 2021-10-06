STMA high school will be in full swing with homecoming events, ending the school week Friday, Oct. 8, with a tailgate before their football game.
The tailgate will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the STMA All Purpose Facility. There will be food, music and games. The Knights football game will follow the tailgate, starting at 7 p.m. The Knights will play against Champlin park. All are welcome.
