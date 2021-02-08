On Jan. 13, the Minnesota Scholastic Art awards were released, and the STMA Art Department has announced the results. STMA again has the most winners from across the state of Minnesota and the most gold and silver key awards.
STMA had a total of 112 winners. Senior Raya Decker won the American Vision Nominee. Only five works of art were selected from across the state of Minnesota for this award. The district had 27 gold key awards, 36 silver key awards, and 49 honorable mentions. There were around 2000 entries statewide.
STMA high school had over 70 students participate and over 200 entries. The Weisman Art Museum will be hosting a virtual ceremony for the regional award winners on Facebook live.
The Online Ceremony hosted by the Weisman will be Saturday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m. The high school is tentatively planning an event for winners around this event. The University of Minnesota, Regis Center For The Arts will help create an online exhibition website where students and educators can easily view all award-winning artworks. Also new this year, a certificate of participation will be available for students who didn’t receive awards.
The Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards program (MSAA) is a statewide, regional affiliation of the national Scholastic Art Awards program. The MSAA offers early recognition of creative teenagers and scholarship opportunities for graduating high school seniors. This program is open to all Minnesota students in grades 7-12.
