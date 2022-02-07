The Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards were announced Jan. 31. Again, STMA had the most overall awards in the state. This year, is extra special because STMA students Livia Proudlock and Audrey Kanu received American Vision Nominations.
There are only five American Vision nominations awarded in the state of Minnesota, from across all categories and grades. They are selected from those earning Gold Keys as the “Best-of-Show” for each regional program and will go on to the national awards competition as nominees for the American Vision. There were over 3,000 entries for the Scholastic Arts program from across the state.
The Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards program (MSAA) is a statewide regional affiliation of the national Scholastic Art Awards program. The MSAA offers early recognition of creative teenagers and scholarship opportunities for graduating high school seniors.
This program is open to all Minnesota students in grades seven to 12. Student entries can be submitted by teachers and individual students. The MSAA winners are celebrated with an exhibition and ceremony hosted by the Art Educators of Minnesota (AEM), the University of Minnesota Art Department and the Weisman Art Museum.
St. Michael-Albertville students results were 73 honorable mentions, 42 silvers, 25 golds and the two students winning the American Visions Awards. Rogers High School received 13 honorable mentions, seven silvers and two gold.
