The St. Michael-Albertville Rotary Club has announced that St. Michael-Albertville High School juniors Kate Brandli, William Barthel, and Landen Pool were recognized as the Rotary Students of the month for February.

Kate, whose parents are Kimberly and Craig, was the recipient of the Ann Bancroft Fellowship. In addition to being the founder of the Slow Fashion Club, she also participates in Philosophy Club, Girls Golf, and Youth Advocacy Club. After high school, Kate would like to obtain her PhD in a science field.

