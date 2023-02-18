The St. Michael-Albertville Rotary Club has announced that St. Michael-Albertville High School juniors Kate Brandli, William Barthel, and Landen Pool were recognized as the Rotary Students of the month for February.
Kate, whose parents are Kimberly and Craig, was the recipient of the Ann Bancroft Fellowship. In addition to being the founder of the Slow Fashion Club, she also participates in Philosophy Club, Girls Golf, and Youth Advocacy Club. After high school, Kate would like to obtain her PhD in a science field.
Will, child of Mike and Trudi, is a two-year Academic Award winner, two-year letter winner in football, and has consistently been on the A Honor Roll. He has participated in football, weightlifting, baseball, and Breakfast Club. Will would like to attend college to continue to play football or possibly attend a trade school.
Landen, whose parents are Tara and Kurtis, has won a Gold Key in the Scholastic Art Award program for his photography as well as an Honorable Mention Award in photography. He participates in weightlifting. Landen’s future plans include becoming a missionary and continuing to pursue photography.
“Rotary is very proud to recognize Kate, Will, and Landen as students of the month,” said Sandy Greninger, STMA Rotary Club President. “They have demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence and represent the service above self ideals of Rotary. We wish them a successful future.”
The STMA Rotary Club honors students of the month during each month of the school year. The awards are given during the students’ junior year so they may include them on college applications and scholarship forms. Rotary Students of the Month are selected by STMA’s homeroom teachers.
Rotary Students of the Month must demonstrate an interest in their community, have personal accomplishments or achievements, show respect to themselves and others, show a passion for Service Above Self, must be drug and alcohol free, and cannot have committed a crime.
