STMA’s Weimer takes top state honor
by John Sherman john.sherman@ecm-inc.com

STMA senior Ali Weimer capped off a perfect cross country season by winning the State AAA Cross Country individual title Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Her time for the 5K was 18:42. It was the fifth consecutive trip to the State Meet for Weimer and the fourth time that she placed in the “top 10” at the State Meet as she placed ninth as an eighth grader, seventh as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore, leading to her individual championship this year. Read more in this week's paper, Nov. 11. (Photo by John Sherman)

