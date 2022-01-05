St. Michael-Albertville senior runner, Ali Weimer, completed her Minnesota high school cross-country career with an undefeated high school cross-country season, and by earning the title of Minnesota individual State Cross-Country champion, in early November.
Following the Minnesota State meet, her running accomplishments have been nothing short of spectacular. One week after the Minnesota State Meet, Weimer competed in the annual Nike Regional Meet against the top runners from the seven-state “Heartland” Regional, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Weimer was the individual champion, besting the huge field with an amazing 5K, personal best time of 17 minutes, 3 seconds. Normally, runners could advance to the Nike National Cross Country Meet, but the national meet was canceled this year due to the pandemic.
Another two weeks go by and Weimer is competing in the 13-state Eastbay Midwest Regional (formerly the Footlocker Midwest Regional) in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Nov. 27. She placed second individually, and qualified for the National Eastbay cross-country meet with a 5K time of 17:11.
The “top 10” runners in each of the four regions qualified for the National Eastbay cross-country meet held in Balboa Park in San Diego, California Dec. 11.
By qualifying for the national meet, she earned an expense paid trip to San Diego to compete in that race with 40 of the best female, high school, cross-country runners in the nation. In that race, the Minnesota Gopher-bound Weimer earned “All-American” honors by placing 11th, individually, competing as a member of the Midwest team.
The “Top 15 “ runners earned “All-American” status. Her 5K time on the much tougher course was 17:39. She was cheered on by coach Matt Venaas and his wife Diane, along with Ali’s Mom, Libby, who made the trip to San Diego.
Coach Venaas said, “ As a coaching staff, Ali is everything you could ask for in an athlete and challenges us to be better coaches. She has always been a positive leader and has set the example for our younger runners in our program. She has the incredible ability to set goals that always challenge her to become a stronger runner. Over her 5 years running on the varsity team, she has become a student of the sport by buying into our training principles and race strategy, as she has progressed. It was great to see Ali have the opportunity to run at Eastbay Nationals this year in San Diego. She was the lone Minnesotan(boy or girl) to qualify for the National Meet. With no national qualification out of the Nike Regional this year, along with no national meets in 2020, it was so awesome to see her hard work reward her with all of her post-season success and national recognition. It was a well deserved way to cap off her senior cross-country season and career, as a Knight.”
Weimer plans on competing in cross-country and track at the University of Minnesota, giving local Knight fans a chance to watch her run at the next level.
She said, “The past six years of cross-country has helped shape me to be the best runner and person I can be, with endless support from all my coaches, teammates, and family, who continue to believe in me and see the best in me, even on the not-so-good days.”
