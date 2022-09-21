The St. Michael-Albertville boys and girls cross country teams experienced success at the Section 8AAA Preview cross country meet Sept. 16 in Bemidji.
The Knight girls scored 39 points to win the team title ahead of Brainerd-49, followed by Moorhead-94, Bemidji-108, Sartell-158, Rogers-161, Buffalo-163, and Elk River-164.
The STMA boys team was runnerup to Buffalo in the boys’ 5K race. Buffalo scored 29 points followed by STMA-83, Moorhead-90, Bemidji-96, Brainerd-102, Sartell-104, Rogers-179, and Elk River-257.
Natalie Cocking was the top finisher for the Knight girls, placing fourth in a time of 20:01 for the 5K. She was followed by teammates: Keegan Burke (seventh-20:24), Abigayle Vossen (eighth-20:24), Adelyn Hannon (ninth-20:24), Avery O’Rourke (11th-20:35), Erin Pipp (12th-20:36), and Makael Malin( 17th-21:00).
For the Knight boys, Max Salas was their number one finisher, placing sixth overall in a time of 17:09 for the 5K. Knights boys following Salas were: Will Neegard (14th-17:47), Luke James (16th-18:07), Jacob Sterk (18th-18:21), Owen Neegard (29th-18:43), Owen VanDeRiet (36th-19:13), and Evan Warner (42nd-19:20).
STMA boys’ coach, Chase Cayo said, “Our top runners continue to show improvement, so we have been pleased with their progress. We need to take care of ourselves, keep working hard, and keep improving.”
The meet was run on the Section 8AAA Meet course in Bemidji. The Section 8AAA Meet will be competed Thursday, Oct. 27, in Bemidji to determine the teams and individuals that qualify for the State Cross Country meet. Top two teams in that Section Meet will qualify for the State Cross Country Meet and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team will qualify for the State Meet.
JV teams
The STMA JV boys and girls teams competed in the St. Francis Invitational JV division Thursday, Sept. 15. The STMA girls won the team title, led by individual champion, Brianna Immer with a 5K time of 22:40. The Knight girls had a perfect score of 15, by taking the first 5 places, in capturing the team championship. The STMA JV boys placed third among 8 teams in the JV boys race, led by Carter Burke who placed 12th in a time of 21:49.
The STMA JV boys and girls teams will next compete in the Bison Invitational at the Buffalo Heights golf course Thursday, Sept. 22. The Knight varsity boys and girls will next compete in the Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota Golf Course Friday, Sept. 23. Traditionally, approximately 100 high school cross country teams compete at the Griak Meet.
