The St. Michael-Albertville boys and girls cross country teams experienced success at the Section 8AAA Preview cross country meet Sept. 16 in Bemidji.

The Knight girls scored 39 points to win the team title ahead of Brainerd-49, followed by Moorhead-94, Bemidji-108, Sartell-158, Rogers-161, Buffalo-163, and Elk River-164.

