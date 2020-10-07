The STMA boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Lake Conference Championships Saturday, Oct. 3, at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. The Knight girls placed fourth as a team and the STMA boys finished seventh.
“Even though we didn’t finish among the leaders, we were very satisfied the way the boys competed at the conference meet,” said coach Gregg Greeno. “We had twelve runners have their all-time personal best times for a 5K cross country race, and Gale Woods is not traditionally a fast course, so the boys ran very well.”
Senior Joey Driver was once again the number one Knight competitor with a close to season best time of 17 minutes 17 seconds. Sophomore Zak Wise was the number two runner for STMA with an all-time personal best of 17:19. Other Knights that followed and their 5k times included: Will Sarkinen (18:18), Luke James (18:20), Bobby Cilke (18:28), James Lyke (18:30), Hayden Hodge (18:34), Abram Benker (19:04), Jacob Sterk (19:36), and Leyton Punton (19:37), rounding out the Knights’ top ten. Sarkinen, Cilke, Hodge, Benker, and Sterk each had personal best times for a 5K.
Joey Driver, Zak Wise, and Will Sarkinen earned Honorable Mention All-Conference distinction.
GIRLS
The STMA girls were led by junior Ali Weimer with a an outstanding 5K time of 18 minutes 6 seconds, earning her a third place overall finish in the race and All-Conference honors. Sophomore Avery O’Rourke (19:12) also earned All-Conference distinction by placing 16th in the race. Emma Windingland (19:24), Keagan Burke (20:35), and Erin Pipp (20:35) were the Knights third, fourth, and fifth runners, respectively, and earned Honorable Mention All-Conference. The remaining Knight runners in their top 10 included: Makaela Malin (21:07), Natalie Cocking (21:28), Fae Bromley (21:46), Lukanu Banzeba (21:46), and Ashlyn McClintock (21:48).
Coach Matt Venaas commented,” It’s such an unbelievable tough conference for cross country. We had some great individual efforts and we finished ahead of Eden Prairie, as a positive. They beat us in our last meet with them. We’re looking forward to defending our title at Sections.”
The Knights next compete in the 16-team Section 5AA Meet at Anoka High School Thursday, Oct. 15. Top two teams at the Section normally would advance to the State Meet, but as of right now, the State Cross Country Meet has been cancelled for this season.
