The STMA Boys and Girls cross country teams competed in the Lake Conference cross country meet at Gale Woods Farm Thursday, Oct. 14.
The STMA girls were once again led by senior Ali Weimer, who has won every race she’s entered this season and is currently rated number one in the state.
Weimer captured the individual conference title in her typical dominating style in a school-record, personal best time of 17 minutes 17 seconds for the 5K. She finished ahead of runnerup Sydney Dreylow of Hopkins (17:41).
The Knight girls finished 4th as a team behind team champion Minnetonka, then Edina and Wayzata, in the 7-team meet. Second runner for the Knights was Avery O’Rourke (ninth-18:42), followed by Natalie Cocking (15th-19:01), Emma Windingland (21st-19:19), Erin Pipp (31st-20:13), Keagan Burke(33rd-20:18), and Becca Immer (36th-20:24), rounding out the top seven. Besides Ali Weimer, Avery O’Rourke and Natalie Cocking earned “All Conference” honors.
Coach Matt Venaas praised his girls for their good effort in the extremely competitive Lake Conference. “We were right there vying for the title, but we(the coaches, including assistant Lizzy Heil) were pleased and proud with our girls for how they competed.”
The JV girls placed 3rd as a team and were led by Renee Meehan (fifth-20:56), followed by Courtney Zuidema (seventh-21:03), Lukanu Banzeba (17th-21:38), Adeline Fehn (20th-21:49), and Libby Boebel (26th-21:58), rounding out their top five.
Senior Caden Nordberg finished as the individual runnerup with a personal best time of 15 minutes 48 seconds for the boys 5K race, behind individual champion Nick Gilles-Minnetonka (15:16). Other Knights included: Luke James(41st-17:34), Will Sarkinen (45th-17:38), Adam Herbs t(49th-17:44), Max Salas(55th-17:49), Evan Warner (66th-18:26), and Dawsen Whiteis (67th-18:31) to complete the top seven. As a team the Knight boys placed seventh. Caden Nordberg earned “All Conference” distinction with his runnerup finish.
The STMA Boys JV placed fifth as a team led by Martin Skare (37th-18:30), followed by Wyatt Harmoning (39th-18:32), Will Neegard(43rd-18:34), John Hartnett (44th-18:34), and Wiil Dorfsman (64th-19:09), as their top five runners.
Knight boys Coach Cayo said, “Among our boys JV and varsity, we had 27 out of the 35 boys that ran, have their personal best times for a cross country 5K. So we(including assistant coaches Dennis Kucera and Derek Johanson) were extremely pleased with how the boys ran today. The boys have been working hard and it shows with their improved times.”
The varsity Knight boys and girls next compete in the Section 8AAA meet to be held Thursday, Oct. 28, at Fox Hollow Golf Course. Top two teams in each gender qualify for the State Meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield on Nov. 8.
The JV boys and girls will run at the Lefty Wright 5K cross country meet at Basset Creek Park in Crystal on Monday, Oct. 25 for the JV’s final competition of the season.
