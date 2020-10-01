STMA runners compete at home meet

The St. Michael-Albertville boys and girls cross country teams hosted a Lake Conference cross country meet on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25 and 26, at the St. Michael Recreation Center.
All seven Lake Conference teams competed in the two-day event for boys and girls teams.
The Minnetonka girls emerged as the winning team in the girls varsity race, while the Eden Prairie boys came out on top among the boys varsity teams.
The STMA Knight girls finished fifth as a team while the Knight boys were seventh in the team standings. STMA’s Ali Weimer once again led the STMA girls placing third overall in a time of 17:56 for the 5K.
Weimer was followed by Emma Windingland (19:18), Avery O’Rourke (19:35), Keegan Burke (20:59), Ashlyn McClintock (21:22), Breanna Immer (21:23), and Jessica Immer (22:16), in the girls’ varsity race.
In the girls’ JV 5K race, Erin Pipp (20:44) led all the Knights, followed by Makaela Malin (20:59), and Natalie Cocking (21:41), as the top three JV runners.
STMA girl’s coach, Matt Venaas said, “We ran well against the top teams and individuals in the state. Ali Weimer continues to perform at a very high level. We’re working on our young team to peak here at the end of the season, which is rapidly approaching.”
BOYS
Senior Joey Driver led the Knight boys with his season-best time of 17:13 for the 5K, followed by Zak Wise, who ran a personal best 5K time of 17:20 as the Knights’ number two runner. Gavin Gutzwiller (18:18) also ran a personal best time, followed by Will Sarkinen (18:53), Luke James (19:06), Bobby Cilke (19:27), and Hayden Hodge (19:41), for the Knights’ varsity. Top three runners for STMA’s JV were James Lyke (18:54), Abram Benker (19:30), and Evan Warner (19:31).
STMA boys coach Gregg Greeno said, “We had our best effort of the season, especially our top three varsity runners, Joey Driver, Zak Wise, and Gavin Gutzwiller. The boys teams in the Lake Conference are very tough. It’s the toughest conference in the state, and in this unusual season, all our meets are against Lake Conference teams. We’ve just been informed that there will be a Section cross country meet with more details forthcoming. We’ll get too see more reasonable competition in our Section and having a tough conference schedule hopefully will have prepared us well for our Section meet.”
Next competition for the STMA cross country teams will be the Lake Conference championships. The meet is scheduled for Saturday October 3rd at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.