STMA runners compete at Griak

STMA’s Ali Weimer captured the individual title in the prestigious Roy Griak cross county invitational on Friday, Sept. 24, at the University of Minnesota Golf Course. Weimer had a winning time of 17 minutes 48 seconds in the high school girls 5K “Gold Division” that had 45 teams and 397 finishers. She was 10 seconds ahead of the next individual and led the Lady Knights to a ninth place team finish.
The team from Olathe West, Kansas captured the team title.
Following Weimer for the STMA girls were: Natalie Cocking (53rd-20:07), Avery O’Rourke (56th-20:10), Emma Windingland (81st-20:37), Keegan Burke(119th-21:07), Breanna Immer (120th-21:07), and Becca Immer (153rd-21:33), as the seven scoring runners for the Knights.
Coach Matt Venaas said, “Ali had another great race in winning and had an outstanding time on a hilly, typically slow course. As a team, I thought we had a great effort placing in the top ten of this prestigious, very highly competitive race.”
The Knight boys were not at full strength, but competed well placing 38th out of 47 teams in the “Gold Division” of the boys 5K at Griak. Caden Nordberg led the Knights placing 68th in a time of 17:25. The rest of the STMA boys following Nordberg included: Luke James (212th-18:30), Bobby Cilke (229th-18:39), Max Salas (280th-18:59), Will Sarkinen (286th-19:00), Sam Renczkowski (383rd-19:54), and Martin Skare (384th-19:55). There were 446 finishers in the race.
Coach Chase Cayo was encouraged by his team’s performance commenting, “We didn’t go into this race feeling real healthy, but I was proud of the guys competing hard. By running in this highly competitive race, it will make us better in the long run and hopefully make us better at the end of the season. We will also hopefully get more healthy.”
BISON INVITATIONAL
On Sept. 23, the STMA runners that didn’t compete at Griak, competed in the Bison Invitational held at Buffalo Heights Golf Course The boys and the girls teams competed in the varsity race with a contingent of runners that would typically compete in the JV race and both boys and girls also fielded teams that competed in the JV race at Buffalo.
In the boys varsity race at Buffalo, the STMA boys placed sixth out of seven teams. The Knights were led by freshman Gavin Edlund who placed 29th with a time of 19 minutes 37 seconds. Other Knights competing in the varsity race and their place and times were: Evan Warner (30th-19:39), Will Neegard (32nd-19:39), John Hartnett (34th-19:45), Jackson Hamilton (35th-19:45), Wyatt Harmoning (39th-19:56), and Abram Benker (45th-20:41).
The boys JV team finished fourth out of nine teams at Buffalo and were led by Jacob Sterk who placed fifth overall in a time of 19 minutes 16 seconds. Following Sterk and rounding out the team’s top seven included: Dawsen Whiteis (seventh-19:29), Will Dorfsman (21st-20:32), Owen Neegard (29th-20:52), Avery Lungstrom (52nd-22:05), Mason Williams (54th-22:07), and Jackson Bursey (62nd-22:28).
In the girls varsity race at Buffalo the Knight girls placed fifth out of five teams. They were led by Libby Boebel (16th-22:11), followed by: Lukanu Banzeba (18th-22:18), Fae Bromley (22nd-22:34), Elise Linnemann (25th-22:58), Jamie Lee (26th-22:58), and Adeline Fehn (28th-23:26).
The JV Knight girls team placed fourth out of seven teams at Buffalo and were led by Megan Rowe (14th-23:02), followed by Samantha Didur (18th-23:29), Drew Bushard (25th-23:43), Paige Bushard (30th-24:08), Reagan Anderson (44th-24:42), Leah Tazarek (57th-25:33), and Faith Ramsay (68th-26:27).
COMING UP
Next competition for the STMA cross country teams is Monday, Oct. 4, when they host the STMA Invitational at the St. Michael Rec Center. Thirteen teams are entered with the start time schedules between 3:45 and 5:45 p.m.
