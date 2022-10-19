The STMA boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Lake Conference cross country meet at Gale Woods Park in Minnetrista Oct. 13.
Arguably one of the most competitive cross country conferences, if not the toughest high school cross country conference, in the nation, the Knight cross country teams had outstanding efforts, despite not placing among the leading teams,
The STMA girls varsity team placed 5th as a team, while the boys varsity finished seventh out of seven Lake Conference schools.
Knights’ girls coach Matt Venaas said, “On the girls’ side, our runners did a great job of putting themselves in position to be competitive and responded well to the challenge of the race. They were able to establish positions in the first mile and maintain their positions in the final two miles. We were able to set many season and all-time best 5K times in both the varsity and JV races, which is fantastic to see the girls running their best late in the season as we head into section and state meets.”
The Knight girls were again led by senior Natalie Cocking who earned “All Conference” honors by placing 15th individually. Top 18 runners earn “All Conference” distinction. Natalie toured the course in an outstanding time of 19 minutes 15 seconds.
Following Cocking were Knights: Adelyn Hannon (28th-19:45), Abigayle Vossen (30th-19:49), Keegan Burke (31st-19:49), Avery O’Rourke (33rd-19:56), Makaela Malin (36th-20:12), and Courtney Zuidema (39th-20:20), rounding out the top seven.
The Knight girls JV team placed second, as a team, in the JV race, and was led by Renee Meehan who placed eighth individually in a time of 21:09.
Boys
STMA boys’ coach Chase Cayo was equally impressed with the efforts of the boys’ team. He said, “I thought the boys competed hard which was reflected by our numerous all-time best cross country 5K times. The Lake Conference is one of the best high school cross country conferences in the country, so it was good to see our boys close the gap on some of the top teams in the state. This meet should give us momentum to carry into the section meet as we look to hopefully qualify for the State Meet, as a team.
The STMA boys were, once again, led by sophomore Max Salas who ran a personal best time of 16 minutes 33 seconds and earned “All Conference” distinction by placing 17th individually. STMA varsity runners following Sakas included: Luke James (30th-17:07), Will Neegard (40th-17:24), Jacob Sterk (47th-17:42), Dawson Whiteis (49th-
17:43), Owen Neegard (51st-17:53), and Wyatt Harmoning (56th-18:20). The Knight boys JV team finished sixth, as a team, in the JV race, and was led by Owen Van De Riet who ran a personal best time of 18 minutes 41 seconds.
The STMA boys and girls teams will compete in the Section 8AAA Cross Country Championship race Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Greenwood Golf Course in Bemidji. Top two teams at the Section meet qualify for the State Meet and the top six individuals, not on a qualifying team, qualify for the State Meet.
The State Cross Country Meet will be held on the campus of St. Olaf college in Northfield, Saturday, Nov. 4.
