The St. Michael-Albertville Rotary Club has announced that St. Michael-Albertville High School juniors Brooklyn Andrzejewski, Will Dorfsman, and Mya Smith were recognized as the Rotary Students of the month for January.
Brooklyn Andrzejewski, daughter of Kristen, plays and coaches soccer, and is an active member of Girl Scouts. In addition, she is an avid Dungeons and Dragons (DnD) adventurer and has previously received the Never Tired Award. She would like to attend trade school after high school.
Will Dorfsman, whose parents are Jessica and Jeff, has lettered in swimming and academics and was accepted into the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) Honor Choir. He participates in swimming, track, concert choir, and National Honor Society. After graduating from high school, he would like to attend college to study science or medicine.
Mya Smith, daughter of Michael and Jenny, has received a letter in volleyball as well as two in academics. She is captain of her volleyball team and sings in the choir. She would like to play volleyball in college while studying chemistry.
“Rotary is very proud to recognize Brooklyn, Will, and Mya as students of the month,” Sandy Greninger, STMA Rotary Club President said. “They have demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence and represent the service above self ideals of Rotary. We wish them a successful future.”
The STMA Rotary Club honors students of the month during each month of the school year. The awards are given during the students’ junior year so they may include them on college applications and scholarship forms. Rotary Students of the Month are selected by STMA’s homeroom teachers.
Rotary Students of the Month must demonstrate an interest in their community, have personal accomplishments or achievements, show respect to themselves and others, show a passion for Service Above Self, must be drug and alcohol free, and cannot have committed a crime.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.