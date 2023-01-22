The St. Michael-Albertville Rotary Club has announced that St. Michael-Albertville High School juniors Brooklyn Andrzejewski, Will Dorfsman, and Mya Smith were recognized as the Rotary Students of the month for January.

Brooklyn Andrzejewski, daughter of Kristen, plays and coaches soccer, and is an active member of Girl Scouts. In addition, she is an avid Dungeons and Dragons (DnD) adventurer and has previously received the Never Tired Award. She would like to attend trade school after high school.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments