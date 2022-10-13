At its Oct. 4 meeting, the STMA School Board received reports from last year’s district assessment and the World’s Best Workforce Plan.
The board also received an update on the transportation situation since the beginning of the school year.
2021-22 Assessment results
The board received results from the 2021-22 district assessment. Testing and Assessment Coordinator Jonah Barten shared the results.
According to the Minneapolis Preschool Screening Instrument, 93.4% of all district preschoolers were screened last year.
Students in grades first to fourth, saw slight increases in the FAST benchmarks for math (up to 79%) and reading (up to 75%).
Fifth- through eighth-graders had a decrease in MAP scores. The math results from winter 2019-20 to winter 2021-22 dropped from 60.1% to 52%. Reading results dropped from 66.5% to 62.4%.
The graduation rate trends continue to show STMA above the state average. In 2021, the school district had a 93.3% graduation rate, whereas the state’s rate was 83.3%.
2021-22 workforce plan report
The board also received a summary report on the STMA World’s Best Workforce Plan from the
Teaching and Learning Department.
According to the board minutes, districts are required to develop an annual report which focuses on the strategies and initiatives implemented to meet and make progress toward the set goals.
The goals of the plan include that all students are ready for school, that third-graders can read at grade level, students are ready for careers and college, and that all students graduate from high school.
Another goal is to close racial and economic achievement gaps. Last school year, the math gap was 18.3% and the reading was 13.65%. The goals for this year are to reduce those gaps by another percent each.
The district’s improvement plan is to engage in continuous improvement of teaching and learning. This includes providing staff development opportunities at all buildings and supporting the use the technology in the classroom. The curriculum will be reviewed in the English language arts and science would support a multi-year process to bring new K-12 science standards into use.
Another part of the improvement plans includes engaging in continuous improvement of student support systems and programs.
Part of this includes a committee developing social-emotional learning plans at all grade levels.
Transportation report
In other matters, Bob Loeffler from Don’s Bus Service shared transportation information from the start of the year.
This year, juniors and seniors are continuing to opt-in for transportation services. Open enrollment busing participation increased slightly to 593 from 572 a year ago.
All regular ed kindergarten buses have been arriving before 7:35 a.m., which allows students to get to breakfast on time at the Albertville Primary.
There also have been a few challenges. New walk zone boundaries were created due to construction and increased traffic along 50th Street NE.
It has been a challenge to hire and fill special education transportation paraprofessional positions, according to a staff memo.
Two goals for next year include looking for ways to improve route review efficiencies and continuing with the mid-August deadline for changes with all changes implemented on the start date that is communicated to staff and families.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
