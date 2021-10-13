The St. Michael-Albertville School District ranks among the top school districts in Minnesota and the nation according to Niche, a school comparison site. In the “Best School District” category, STMA ranks number one in Wright County, number eight in Minnesota and number 515 in the nation. STMA ranks number one in athletics in Minnesota.
School districts are ranked in multiple categories including Best School District, Safest School District, Best Teachers and Best School District for Athletes.
Niche determines ranking by examining student and parent reviews and multiple sets of rigorous data. According to Niche, “The Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data and ratings collected from millions of Niche users.”
“It is very gratifying to see STMA ranked with top school districts in our county, state, and nation,” Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault said. “I am extremely proud of our hardworking students and extraordinary staff and am grateful for the continued support and generosity from parents and the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.