Dear Parents and Staff — The 2023 legislative session is underway. We are hopeful that a portion of the state’s $17.5 billion surplus will be allocated to education and help STMA students, staff, families, and taxpayers. With this large budget surplus, this is an unprecedented opportunity to advocate for our students.

