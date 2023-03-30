(Editor’s note: The following information was provided by STMA Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault)
Dear Parents and Staff — The 2023 legislative session is underway. We are hopeful that a portion of the state’s $17.5 billion surplus will be allocated to education and help STMA students, staff, families, and taxpayers. With this large budget surplus, this is an unprecedented opportunity to advocate for our students.
The next few days are pivotal in the 2023 Legislative Session as the legislature is putting together the two-year state budget. We need legislators to prioritize education funding. House and Senate leaders will be announcing budget targets for the various finance committees soon. Each finance committee, including the House and Senate Education Finance Committees, will then develop their respective omnibus budget bills over the next week. We need your help in advocating for our students and staff.
- Increase the basic formula by 5% each year and index to inflation. This would mean an increase of approximately $1.5 million to next year’s budget. This is the equivalent of approximately 20 teachers. House File 439 authored by Rep. Matt Norris and Senate File 448 authored by Sen. Heather Gustafson.
- Fully fund the special education cross subsidy. In FY2021, STMA diverted $4.1 million or $598 per pupil of funding meant for general education classroom instruction to cover mandated, but unreimbursed, special education programming. This means we have to take $4.1 million from our general fund annually to cover the costs for these mandates. To be clear, this is not about our students who receive special education services. It is about the state and federal governments not funding their mandates. This would not reduce money intended for special education services but would mean more money for smaller class sizes, programming, and more teachers and support staff. Fully funding the special education cross subsidy would mean $4.1 million or 54.7 teachers. House File 18 authored by Rep. Dan Wolgamott and Senate File 28 authored by Sen. Bonnie Westlin.
- Increase local optional revenue (LOR) by $116 per pupil and link to the basic formula. This would mean additional revenue of $845,000 or 11.3 teachers. House File 18 authored by Wolgamott and Senate File 28 authored by Westlin.
- Increase safe schools revenue from $36 to $108 per pupil. This would mean additional revenue of $522,000 or seven teachers. It would allow us to hire additional counselors to address the growing mental health needs of our students. House File 1360 authored by Rep. Mary Clardy and Senate File 1884 authored by Sen. Clare Oumou Verbeten.
- Refrain from enacting any new unfunded mandates. Unfunded mandates that divert resources of time or money strain district budgets. As each district is unique, each school board should have local control to manage limited resources to provide the best possible education for all students. Some of the proposed policy bills would use the majority of the new state revenue and leave little for our students.
Please contact our local legislators Senator Eric Lucero and Representative Walter Hudson as well and the members of the House Education Finance Committee and the Senate Education Finance Committee this week to urge them to include the priorities below in their Omnibus Education Finance Bills.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.