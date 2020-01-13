STMA Middle School West has them ‘covered’

St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West students recently made 108 blankets. The 250 students made the blankets and donated them to Families Youth Community Connections (FYCC) to help local children in need.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments