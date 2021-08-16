STMA Middle School West DI team have great season

Model Mayhem, the Destination Imagination (DI) team from Middle School West, is making history during this 2020-21 season. Not only did the students learn valuable 21st century skills, team work, flexibility, and creativity, but they applied them exceptionally well.
This year’s competition was fully virtual, ebbing and flowing according to learning models; the season began 100% virtually in November, and the team was happy to be able to have some opportunity to work in person later on as the first phase of competition wrapped up.
The “OTA” affiliate tournament happened mid-March, where teams from Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota competed for a place in the Global Finals tournament. The top two to three placing teams in each age level and challenge category were given this opportunity.
Model Mayhem earned a first place victory in the middle level “Built to Last” Engineering challenge category, securing their position at Globals.
They had two weeks to complete a related Fast Flex Challenge, given by the tournament’s appraisers, which included a physical model, script, and final edited video. They competed against 38 other teams, hailing from all over the United States, and as far as China, Turkey, and Korea. They just missed the top ten, placing 13th.
To learn more about DI and what it’s all about, visit destinationimagination.org
