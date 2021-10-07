ST. Michael-Albertville Schools will be having two more Levy Public Informational Meetings. They will be Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 7 a.m. in the Middle School West Auditorium and Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. located at STMA high school Performing Arts Center.

The meetings will cover what the operating levy is, why the district is asking for it now and what that means for residents’ taxes. Attendees questions will be answered in a Q&A after a 30 minute presentation.

Absentee In-person voting for the operating levy can be done through the mail or in-person at the STMA District Office from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 29 and Nov. 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mail in ballots can be found at stma.k12.mn.us/domain/4690. Election day will be Nov. 2 and residents may vote in-person at STMA Middle School West from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

