ST. Michael-Albertville Schools will be having two more Levy Public Informational Meetings. They will be Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 7 a.m. in the Middle School West Auditorium and Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. located at STMA high school Performing Arts Center.
The meetings will cover what the operating levy is, why the district is asking for it now and what that means for residents’ taxes. Attendees questions will be answered in a Q&A after a 30 minute presentation.
Absentee In-person voting for the operating levy can be done through the mail or in-person at the STMA District Office from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 29 and Nov. 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mail in ballots can be found at stma.k12.mn.us/domain/4690. Election day will be Nov. 2 and residents may vote in-person at STMA Middle School West from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.