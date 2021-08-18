STMA Knights split basketball championship weekend

The St. Michael-Albertville girls won two of four games in the annual Pacesetter Sweet 16 Championships, officially placing second in Division II, the weekend of Aug. 7 and 8.
The Sweet 16, in its 30th year, is an invitational event putting some of the top teams in each class — 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A — in the same tournament, held at College of St. Benedict’s near St. Cloud.
In pool play Saturday, the Knights lost to Austin 72-68 in overtime and beat Minneota 58-19. That placed them in Division II on Sunday, where they beat Lake City 77-64 in the semifinals and lost to Providence Academy 78-56 in the finals.
STMA players were Kaylie Cox, Kylie Diaz, Mackenzie Berg, Gabby Voigt. Mylin Lemke, Lauren Hoselton, Abby Hoselton, Daysia Simmons, Ava Haus, Maggie Lindeman, Julia Wagner, and Piper Carlson (injured, didn’t play).
The girls champions were Hopkins in Division I, Providence Academy in Division II, and Cass Lake-Bena in Division III. The boys champions were Wayzata in Division I, Park Center in Division II and Deer River in Division III.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.