(Photos courtesy of St. Michael-Albertville School District)
Student of Excellence award recipients from left to right are Bennett Cotterman, Eli Davis, Norah Langager, and Gwen Herbst. The Student of Excellence awards recognize the outstanding academic success of the top four students in this year’s graduating class.
ExCEL award recipients are Fae Bromley and Joseph Duerr. The Minnesota State High School League sponsors the ExCEL awards, which are given annually to juniors who are active in school activities, show leadership qualities, and volunteer in their community.
AAA award recipients are Taten Harrison and Madilyn Gartner. The Minnesota State High School League sponsors the AAA awards, which are given annually to seniors who excel in academics, athletics, and arts.
Student of the Year Award recipients from left to right are Adrienne Lewis, Davin Dufner, Riley Weness, and Gwen Herbst. The staff selects a student of the year from each grade based on academic performance, participation in the classroom, and contributions to our school out of the classroom. These awards are the highest honor given to students at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
National Songbird Art Contest winner and National Ceramic Exhibition winner are Viktoryia Kotava and Barbara Mancilla. Wildlife Forever and the USDA Forest Service recently announced the winners of their second annual Songbird Art Contest. Kotava’s submission of a “Chipping Sparrow” was selected as a first-place winner in Minnesota, and a third-place winner at the national level. The National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition is an annual ceramic competition that is designed to showcase the best ceramic work made in the country. Mancilla’s work titled “Dante’s Circle of Hell” was chosen as one of the best and will be seen by thousands of visitors from around the world while on exhibit in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photos courtesy of St. Michael-Albertville School District)
Student of Excellence award recipients from left to right are Bennett Cotterman, Eli Davis, Norah Langager, and Gwen Herbst. The Student of Excellence awards recognize the outstanding academic success of the top four students in this year’s graduating class.
ExCEL award recipients are Fae Bromley and Joseph Duerr. The Minnesota State High School League sponsors the ExCEL awards, which are given annually to juniors who are active in school activities, show leadership qualities, and volunteer in their community.
AAA award recipients are Taten Harrison and Madilyn Gartner. The Minnesota State High School League sponsors the AAA awards, which are given annually to seniors who excel in academics, athletics, and arts.
Student of the Year Award recipients from left to right are Adrienne Lewis, Davin Dufner, Riley Weness, and Gwen Herbst. The staff selects a student of the year from each grade based on academic performance, participation in the classroom, and contributions to our school out of the classroom. These awards are the highest honor given to students at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
National Songbird Art Contest winner and National Ceramic Exhibition winner are Viktoryia Kotava and Barbara Mancilla. Wildlife Forever and the USDA Forest Service recently announced the winners of their second annual Songbird Art Contest. Kotava’s submission of a “Chipping Sparrow” was selected as a first-place winner in Minnesota, and a third-place winner at the national level. The National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition is an annual ceramic competition that is designed to showcase the best ceramic work made in the country. Mancilla’s work titled “Dante’s Circle of Hell” was chosen as one of the best and will be seen by thousands of visitors from around the world while on exhibit in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.