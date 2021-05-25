The STMA High School Art Department has announced the results of the 2021 MHSL art awards. STMA students participated in the 5AA MHSL art competition on May 1. Twelve judges rated works based on composition, craftsmanship, problem solving, and expressive qualities. Students are also rated on their ability to articulate their work’s merit in these categories. The 10 5AA schools that participated were: STMA, Rogers, Anoka, East Ridge, Benilde St. Margaret, Spring Lake Park, Maple Grove, Totino Grace, Columbia Heights and Osseo.
STMA received two of the 12 spotlight awards, 12 Superior awards (top award) and five Excellent awards.
Students that received Spotlight awards: Livia Proudlock and Esma Ali.
Students that received Superior awards: Abi Dolan, Livia Proudlock, Barbara Mancillia, Natalie Pilney, Katherine Brandt, Caleb Warren, Amelia Johnson, Avery Laitenen, Isabelle Johnshoy, Reid Barnard, Abigail Marshall, and Esma Ali.
Students that received Excellent awards: Maggie Steele, Grace Eicher, Emma Anderson, Aria BeauLieu Folo, and Brittany Schoen.
