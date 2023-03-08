STMA has 13 All-State wrestlers, team takes 2nd

The Knight’s wrestling team concluded their 2022-23 season this past week down in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center. The tournament is held across three days and holds four classes (A-AA-AAA-Girls) competing all in the same venue.
STMA first competed in the team state tournament on March 2. The Knights were the #1 seed entering into the tournament. The Knights first competed against the Tornadoes from Anoka and won by a score of 58-13.
With that win it moved them into the State AAA Semifinals against Stillwater. The Knights have now competed against Stillwater in each of the last six consecutive state tournaments. The Knights won 56-14 over the #4 seeded Ponies from Stillwater.
Next up, the Knights competed in a their third dual against the Raiders from Hastings. The Knights ultimately fell to the Raiders by a score of 33 to 32. The Knights started off the dual with dropping a couple of close matches at 106 and 113 before winning 120, 126, 132, 138 and then dropping a tough 145lbs match. The Knights won 152 and 160 before dropping the final five matches of the dual meet and losing in the state finals by one point.
The Knights finished the season second in Class AAA. Mason Mills, Landon Robideau, Parker Janssen, Jarrett Wadsen, and Jed Wester were voted as the best wrestler at their weight class. They were selected to the Wells Fargo All-Tournament Team.
Individuals
On March 2 and 3 of the state tournament, the individuals competed in the individual portion of the state tournament. The Knights had 13 of 14 guys competing in the individual portion of the state tournament.
At 106lbs, seventh grader Lincoln Robideau made his state tournament debut. Coming in as the second ranked wrestler, Lincoln won his first two matches before dropping a close semifinals match to Hastings wrestler in their third bout this year. Lincoln battled back on the consolation side to earn himself a fourth place finish.
At 113lbs, Chase Mills entered into his second state tournament as a freshman in high school. Last year, he placed fifth at 106lbs. This year, in a very challenging bracket, Chase finished sixth once the dust had settled.
At 120lbs, Mason Mills returned for his third state trip to state. He battled his way to the finals and lost in the 3rd overtime, in a match that came down to the final seconds.
At 126lbs, Junior Ian Schultz came in hungry to get to the podium after losing in the “blood round” last year. Schultz lost in the semifinals and came through the back side to earn a fifth place finish on the year.
At 132lbs, Sophomore Landon Robideau came in the event undefeated and left the event undefeated earning his second consecutive state championship.
At 138lbs, Senior Parker Janssen came back to the state tournament after an injury sidelined him all of last year. Janssen lost a tough bout in the finals to earn a second place finish and his third all-state honor.
At 145lbs, Senior Eli Davis came into the event with a hunger to earn his place on the podium and left with a satisfying third place finish on the year.
Sophomore Jarrett Wadsen earned a fourth place finish at 152lbs in the State tournament with his first year competing at the varsity level.
At 160lbs Junior Jed Wester was looking to capture his first state championship in his third trip to the finals, Wester won the state title against his Shakopee opponent.
At 170lbs, Junior Noah Togerson earned a third place finish after valiant effort throughout the tournament.
Senior Bryon Sauvy at 182lbs had to withdraw from the event due to an injury sustained during the team tournament.
Senior Tyson Hetnges lost a tight match in the “blood round” to just miss placing.
Last up was Myles Dehmer, a senior at 220lbs, that won a number of tight matches to earn his first all-state honors with a sixth place finish.
Girls
The STMA girls wrestling team competed in their first ever state tournament this weekend as well. The Knights sent six of 12 weight classes to the big show at the Xcel Energy Center.
Claire Kvant (132lbs) and Mylin Lemke (165lbs) became the first female wrestlers in STMA wrestling history to earn all-state honors.
Kvant had won her match in the quarterfinals before dropping a tight semifinals match. She had rebounded for a third place finish.
Lemke lost her quarterfinal bout in the third overtime in match that came down to the last second. She then rebounded to win her last two matches of the day to finish in third place.
