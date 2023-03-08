STMA has 13 All-State wrestlers, team takes 2nd

(Photo by Keith Cornell STMA Activities Director)

The STMA wrestling team took home the second place trophy from the State Wrestling Tournament, March 2 to 4. A total of 13 wrestlers claimed All-State.

The Knight’s wrestling team concluded their 2022-23 season this past week down in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center. The tournament is held across three days and holds four classes (A-AA-AAA-Girls) competing all in the same venue.

STMA first competed in the team state tournament on March 2. The Knights were the #1 seed entering into the tournament. The Knights first competed against the Tornadoes from Anoka and won by a score of 58-13.

