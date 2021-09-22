The STMA girls tennis team started last week with conference and section opponent Buffalo. The result was a 0-7 loss. According to head coach Brian Mashuga, Buffalo had a very nice team with some good quality depth. STMA had some very close matches with two of them decided in third set tie breakers.

On Sept. 15, the team had a make-up match with section opponent Rogers. The result was a 3-4 loss. “All of the girls played really hard and really smart matches,” Mashuga said.

STMA got its wins from #1 doubles team seniors Olivia Flaten and Ellie Breuer. The second doubles team was also able to pull out a tight match. This doubles team had junior Mylin Lemke and senior Jenna Kyono. The third point came from #4 singles player Sydney Rogers, she had a straight set victory 7-5, 6-2.

On Friday, Sept. 17, STMA had its closest match of the week playing Moorhead. Once again, the team lost 3-4 in a very evenly played match against the Spuds. The #1 doubles team of Flaten and Breuer won 6-0, 6-3. Junior Lemke won a long three set match at #2 singles. Rogers also won her #4 singles match in two sets.

“It was nice that all of the other matches were tightly contested, and it could have gone either way with a couple of bounces,” Mashuga said.

