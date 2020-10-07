STMA girls tennis moves into post season play

A COVID-shortened regular season also means a shortened post-season which this year will be limited to a section tournament and the STMA Girls Tennis Team has drawn the # 4 seed in the 16 team 5AA tournament. In any other year, the winner of this tournament would advance to the state tournament but not this year.
The STMA team finished the season with a 4 – 6 record in the very difficult Lake Conference and it’s opening match will be at home vs Park Center High School
Senior captains Izzy Berning, Emma Thole and Meadow LaDuke will lead the team into the tournament but junior captain Brooke Beck will be a spectator this year as she has been sidelined by an arm injury. All have past experience in this tournament and coach Tyler Creelman is looking for them to lead the way. “This year we will need our captains to step-up big for us to be successful,” said Creelman. “They’ve been in this tournament before and they understand what’s at stake.”
LaDuke, Thole and Berning have played multiple years in this tournament and they understand its importance. “You feel more pressure in section matches,” said LaDuke. “With everything on the line, you don’t want to let your team down.”
Thole had similar thoughts. “The excitement of the section tournament is hard to ignore but all I’m focused on is doing whatever I can do to help the team,” she said.
And Berning said confidence is high on the team and “that it’s time to go out on the court and give it everything we have.”
They will need to do all of that to keep advancing through the tournament.
