STMA girls tennis looks forward to individuals tourney

Oct. 4 was the first day of section play-offs. The STMA girls tennis team received the eighth seed. The team had a bye on Oct. 4 and played the #9 seed Anoka on Oct. 5.
Both teams were very even and STMA knew that it would be a very close match. STMA ended up with a 4-3 win. Number 4 singles player senior Sydney Rogers wrapped up her match to record our first team point.
Both the #2 and #3 doubles teams overcame being down 1-4 in their sets to win straight set team victories. Number 2 doubles were seniors Lauren Ras and Abby Johnson. The #3 doubles team included seniors Jenna Kyono and Ady Murkins.
After a couple close loses in some of the matches, it all came down to the #1 doubles team of seniors Ellie Breuer and Olivia Flaten. After splitting sets it came down to the third and deciding set. Breuer and Flaten were able to squeak out a 7-5 third set victory and secure the fourth team point.
In the quarter final match on Oct. 6, STMA faced #1 seeded Wayzata. The team knew that it had a tough match with this conference foe. Although the girls gave it their all, STMA was not able to win a point in the match and lost 0-7 to end our season as a team.
“I am proud of the girls and how hard they fought all season,” said coach Brian Mashuga. “They really proved to be more than just tennis players, they are a really great group of people. They represented our school and community well.”
The girls now look forward to the individual section tournament which will take place on Oct. 18 and 19.
