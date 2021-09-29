It was a rough week for the STMA girls tennis team. The team had a couple of tough conference matches.

On Sept. 21, the Knights played second-in-state-rated Edina and lost 0-7. The girls battled hard but were not able to win any of their matches.

On Thursday night, Sept. 23, the team traveled to Wayzata. Seniors Jenna Kyono and Abby Cornell had a doubles match that went to a second set tie breaker. Unfortunately they were unable to pull out the win.

The Knights also had a couple of good matches at #1 singles with junior Kyra Purrier and #1 doubles Ellie Breuer and Olivia Flaten.

