The STMA girls tennis team traveled to defending state AA champions Edina High School for a match and came away with two victories out of the seven matches on Sept. 15. Coach Tyler Creelman spoke highly of his team as those two individual wins by STMA players were the first by any STMA girls playing against Edina.
“We had a great match,” said coach Creelman. “Edina is the defending state champions so for our girls to play the way they did against that level of competition was impressive.” Winners were senior Meadow LaDuke at # 2 singles (7-5 6-4) and the # 3 doubles team of senior Claire Haakenson and 10th grader Kyra Purrier 2-6, 7-6, 12-10 tiebreak.
LaDuke and her opponent Ingrid Smith traded leads throughout the first set before LaDuke pulled it out 7-5. In the second set, LaDuke found herself down 1-4 before going on a furious rally and winning 5 straight games to take the set 6-4 and the match. “I didn’t play well to start the 2nd set and was really mad at myself for falling so far behind but once I tied the score at 4-4, I had a feeling I could win this match.”
In the # 3 doubles match Haakenson and Purrier split the first two sets, winning the second set in dramatic fashion which forced a third set tiebreaker to determine the match outcome. The tiebreak stretched on for 15 minutes going back and forth and with the score tied at 10-10, Purrier and Haakenson won the next two points to win the tiebreak and the match.
“We played the tiebreaker like each point was the final point of the match” said 10th grader Kyra Purrier which turned out to be a successful strategy.
Home vs Eden Prairie
Lead by its four captains, the STMA girls tennis team took to its home court Sept. 17 and soundly defeated a good Eden Prairie High School team in a Lake Conference match-up, winning by a score of 5-2. All four captains won the matches they were in, with an early tone set by the # 2 doubles team of senior captain Izzy Berning and junior Oliva Flaten who quickly defeated their counterparts from Eden Prairie 6-0 6-2.
“Our match ended fast which allowed Oliva and I to move around and cheer-on our teammates,” said senior captain Berning.
Senior captains Meadow LaDuke (#1 singles) and Emma Thole (#2 singles) both got off to slow starts but both kept their cool and rallied to win their matches. LaDuke found herself down at one point in both sets but stayed confident and played an attacking style by winning many points at the net.
“Coach Creelman was telling me on changeovers to stay away from the net but Tran (her Eden Prairie opponent) kept pulling me in so I had no choice but to play a bunch of points from the net,” said LaDuke who showed a rare flash of emotion when her opponents shot went long in the 12th game of the second set giving her the win at 6-4 7-5. “I struggled with my first serve early in the match and Tran took advantage of that” said LaDuke. “I got it back in the second set which was a big help.”
Thole dropped the first set but rebounded by winning the next 12 straight games to win the second and third sets 6-0 6-0. “I knew that I had to adjust my game-plan after the first set,” said Thole who in back-to-back weeks has put together long winning streaks in her matches on her way to come-back victories. “I could see some other match scores around me and I wanted to help the team get the win,” said the senior captain. “I was remembering that we lost to them last season and didn’t want that to happen again.”
Coach Tyler Creelman shuffled his doubles line-up and had Junior captain Brooke Beck play # 1 doubles with junior Ellie Breuer and they won a very tight match 7-5 7-6. The lead changes were frequent but Beck and Breuer showed some serious resolve in the second set which was decided by a tiebreaker. “We got through the second set by playing one point at a time” said Beck. “We had to forget about the last missed shot and just move on to the next point and that is how we stayed in this tight match.”
The fifth win of the match came from the # 3 doubles team of seniors Maiya Hofmister and Clare Haakenson as they won convincingly 6-2 6-0. This tandem had played together against Wayzata the week before but had come up short in a close match.
Coach Creelman was very pleased with how his captains played today. “They are not only good players but they are also great leaders and they set a high standard for how we want our players to perform on and off the court.”
