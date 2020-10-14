STMA girls tennis advances in post season

The STMA Girls Tennis Team made quick work of Park Center High School by winning 7-0 in its opening round of the Section 5AA tournament. This set up a quarter final match last Wednesday against rival and neighbor Rogers High School.
A large crowd gathered to see the final home match of the season as well as watch outgoing seniors (Izzy Berning, Claire Haankenson, Maiya Hofmister, Meadow LaDuke, Hailey Peterson and Emma Thole) play for the last time on their home courts. Coach Tyler Creelman was expecting a close match and that’s exactly what unfolded.
Senior captain Emma Thole came out firing at 2 singles and got the STMA girls off to a strong start by overpowering her opponent with her hard serve and accurate ground strokes winning 6-0 6-0 which resulted in a quick 1-0 match lead for STMA.
The same could not be said for fellow captain and senior Meadow LaDuke who found herself in a tough match at the 1 singles spot. LaDuke jumped to a 4-1 lead in the first set but twenty minutes later found herself trailing 4-5.
Coming out of the change-over, LaDuke rallied and took the next 3 games to win the set 7-5. In the 2nd set, LaDuke again was down early and was growing visibly frustrated with her play. She finally broke through to tie the score at 4-4 and then won the next two games to take the set 6-4 and the match.
An emotional LaDuke was slow to leave the court as she said she needed some time to compose herself. “I knew Emma (Thole) had won and it hit me that this was the last time her and I would be on these courts together, and I don’t want to forget about Brooke (Beck) either,” she said. Beck has been sidelined since mid-September with an arm injury.
“We’ve all played varsity for five years and have been through a lot together,” said LaDuke while visibly fighting back tears. With LaDuke’s win, the match score stood at 3-2 in favor of STMA as fellow senior Hailey Peterson continued her confident play winning 6-1 6-2 at 3 singles.
To win the team match STMA needed to win one of the two doubles matches that was still being played and both matches were heading into 3rd sets. But the # 2 doubles team of junior Olivia Flaten and senior Claire Haakenson cruised thru the 3rd set winning 6-0 after splitting the first two sets of the match. The STMA home crowd loudly cheered its approval as that win gave STMA the match win.
“We knew the (team) match score was close, but we were trying to stay focused on our match,” said Flaten. Thirty minutes later the # 1 doubles team of senior Izzy Berning and junior Ellie Bruer also won its 3rd set giving the team a convincing 5-2 win. You could see the smile on a relieved coach Creelman peeking-out behind his face covering.
“I’m happy for our six seniors,” said Creelman. “It meant a lot to see them win in their final match at home.”
Next up is a semifinal road match against the # 1 tournament seed, Maple Grove High School.
