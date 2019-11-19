STMA senior Kelsey Kocon starts the backstroke portion of the 200-yard medley relay Nov. 16 in the AA state girls swimming and diving finals at the University of Minnesota's Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Kocon joined junior Faye Roberts, sophomore Maggie Lombardi and seventh-grader Hailey Riley to take ninth overall in 1 minute, 48.74 seconds, winning the consolation finals heat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.