The St. Michael-Albertville cross country girls team qualified for the State Cross Country meet by winning the Section 8AAA team title Thursday, Oct. 28, at Fox Hollow Golf Course.
Led by 5-time State qualifier and 3-time All-State performer in cross country, Ali Weimer, the Knight girls scored a winning low-score of 44 points to win the Section team title. The Knights finished ahead of runnerup Bemidji (66 points), followed by Moorhead-71, Brainerd-75, Sartell-139, Rogers-151, Elk River-166, and Buffalo-214.
Weimer, a senior, who is headed to the University of Minnesota to compete in track and cross country next year, won her fourth consecutive Section individual title after placing second in the Section as an eighth grader. She has earned top-10 finishes at State in each of her eighth, ninth, and 10th grade seasons, and did not compete at State, as a junior, due to the State Meet being canceled due to COVID.
She had a winning 5K time of 17 minutes 47 seconds and was followed by teammate Natalie Cocking (19:49), who placed third overall, as the Knight girls’ number two runner. Following Cocking, for STMA was Avery O’Rourke (fourth-19:54), Emma Windingland (15th-20:36), Keegan Burke (21st-20:54), Erin Pipp (24th-21:20), and Becca Immer (40th-23:02).
Coach Matt Venaas said, “Anytime you qualify for a State meet in Minnesota as a team or as an individual, you know you’ve accomplished something special. There are a lot of good teams and good runners that didn’t qualify, so we have to be happy, but not content, that we made it. We need into go to the State competition with an aggressive attitude.”
BOYS
Senior Caden Nordberg also won the individual title on the boys’ side at the Section meet in a time of 16 minutes 21 seconds, qualifying for the State meet for the third time, previously as a freshman and a sophomore. Nordberg missed all of last season, his junior year, due to injury.
The Knight boys placed fourth, as a team, in a closely contested competition for a State meet berth. The Buffalo boys won the Section title with a low-score total of 45 points ahead of the runnerup, State meet-qualifying Brainerd team (69 points), followed by Bemidji (76 points), STMA (80), Moorhead (120), Sartell (135), Elk River (191), and Rogers (231).
Junior Luke James, just missed qualifying for State individually, as he placed 13th at the Section as the Knight boys’ number two runner with a time of 17:39. Following James for STMA included: Adam Herbst (16th-17:44), Max Salas (22nd-17:57), Will Sarkinen (28th-18:04), Bobby Cilke (33rd-18:22), and Evan Warner (45th-19:49).
Coach Chase Cayo thought going in to the Section meet that the boys had a good chance to make it to State, as a team. And following the meet, said, “We had a very good effort, but as a team we weren’t at the top of our game with some of our kids battling back from sickness. But I am extremely proud of our runners, the way they improved throughout the season and competed hard in the meets. We’ll miss our senior leaders, but have the potential for a very competitive team next season.”
Nordberg will compete in the State Class AAA Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Nov. 6, on the campus of St. Olaf College in Northfield at 9:30 a.m.
The STMA girls’ team will compete at the same venue at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.