The STMA Knights girls cross country team qualified for the State cross country meet for the ninth consecutive season by placing second in the Section 8AAA cross country meet. The team stands with its section runnerup trophy. Front row, left to right, are: Natalie Cocking, Becca Immer, and Avery O’Rourke. Back row: Abigayle Vossen, Erin Pipp, Maekala Malin, Courtney Zuidema, Keagan Burke, and Ady Hannon. They will compete at the state meet Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
The STMA boys cross country team qualified two individuals for this Saturday’s State cross country meet. Pictured here are the qualifiers, senior Luke James(left) and sophomore Max Salas, following their Section meet race in Bemidji.
For the ninth consecutive season, the St. Michael-Albertville girls cross country team has qualified for the State Cross Country Meet, as a team. They accomplished this achievement by placing runnerup in the Section 8AAA cross country meet held in Bemidji on Oct. 27th.
Head coach Matt Venaas has now led the girls these past three seasons to three consecutive State meet trips. Prior to Coach Venaas, head coach Heather Straight led the Knights to three straight trips to the State Meet including a team State title in 2018, and prior to that, head coach Gregg Greeno led the Knight girls to three straight State Tourney appearances.
The girls Section 8AAA meet was won by Brainerd, who tallied 36 points ahead of STMA’s second-place total of 45 points. Following the Knights in the Section standings were: Moorhead-101, Bemidji-123, Rogers-128, Sartell-163, Elk River-172, and Buffalo-279.
The individual Section title was won by Moorhead’s Hannah Drietz who ran the 5K course in a time of 18:47.
STMA’s Natalie Cocking placed second in a time of 18:55. Other Knight runners with their place in the race and time included: Becca Immer (eighth-19:51), Avery O’Rourke (10th-19:59), Keegan Burke (11th-20:02), Ady Hannon (14th-20:05), Abigayle Vossen (15th-20:05), and Maekala Malin (16th-20:16).
The alternates for the Knights State meet team are: Erin Pipp and Courtney Zuidema and the STMA girls assistant coaches are: Heather Straight and Gordon Schlangen.
The Knight girls will compete at State meet on the campus of St. Olaf college in Northfield at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Minnesota AAA High School Girls State Championships 5K Cross Country Meet.
Boys
In the boys Section 8AAA race, the STMA boys were third among the eight section teams, narrowly missing the second-place State meet berth. Buffalo earned the team title scoring 44 points ahead of runnerup Bemidji with 68 points, followed by STMA-78, Moorhead-79, Sartell-89, Brainerd-119, Rogers-196, and Elk River-245.
For the 20th consecutive season, the STMA boys cross country team will be represented in the State Cross Country Meet with at least one individual and/or qualifying team. Approximately one-half of the cross country teams in the state of Minnesota are typically, from year-to-year, represented at the State meet.
Sophomore Max Salas and senior Luke James both qualified for the State for meet for STMA by placing sixth and 13th, respectively, at the Section 8AAA meet. Salas ran the 5K course in a time of 16:57 and James clocked 17:18.
Other Knight runners following Salas and James included: Will Neegard (16th-17:35), Jacob Sterk (18th-17:49), Wyatt Harmoning (24th-18:08), Dawsen Whiteis (32nd-18:26), and Owen Neegard (41st-18:55).
The alternates for the Section team were: Owen VanDeRiet and Jackson Hamilton. Assistant coaches for the Knight boys are: Dennis Kucera and Derek Johanson.
Salas and James will be competing at the State Cross Country Meet in Northfield Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m. in the class AAA Boys State Cross Country Meet on the campus of St. Olaf College.
Second-year head coach Chase Cayo was pleased with the efforts of the boys team. He said, “It was a great way to cap off the season for the majority of the team, with our effort at Sections. We maybe didn’t achieve our goal to make it to State, as a team, but we came a long way from where we started and I’d say we overachieved throughout the season with many substantial personal best times. It was a great season, we have a lot to be proud of, and it was a lot of fun. Wanting the best for Max and Luke at the State Meet.”
