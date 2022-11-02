For the ninth consecutive season, the St. Michael-Albertville girls cross country team has qualified for the State Cross Country Meet, as a team. They accomplished this achievement by placing runnerup in the Section 8AAA cross country meet held in Bemidji on Oct. 27th.

Head coach Matt Venaas has now led the girls these past three seasons to three consecutive State meet trips. Prior to Coach Venaas, head coach Heather Straight led the Knights to three straight trips to the State Meet including a team State title in 2018, and prior to that, head coach Gregg Greeno led the Knight girls to three straight State Tourney appearances.

