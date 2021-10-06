It was the last week of the regular season for the STMA Girls Tennis Team. The team started its week at St. Cloud Tech High School, where between the varsity, JV and C team, the Knights had over 60 girls playing matches in one night.
The varsity lost 1-6 with many close matches all night. The number one doubles team of 11th grader Mylin Lemke and senior Ellie Breuer scored the teams on team point with a two set victory.
The number 1 ranked team in the state came to STMA on Sept. 28 and although the girls battled hard. The Knights were not able to win a point from a very good Minnetonka team.
The Knights ended its regular season with senior night on Sept. 30 and a 2-5 loss to number 10 ranked Burnsville. Seniors Syd Rogers and Abby Cornell recorded the two team points. Rogers was playing #3 singles and Abby was playing #4 singles. Cornell had a tough three set victory, outlasting her opponent in the third.
The team honored the 10 seniors that are on the varsity roster. These young adults have been role models to represent STMA tennis and the community. These seniors are Ellie Breuer, Olivia Flaten, Abby Cornell, Ady Murkins, Lauren Ras, Jenna Kyono, Emma Briggs, Abby Johnson, Brooke Beck and Sydney Rogers. It has been my honor to work with these fine young individuals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.