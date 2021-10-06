The St. Michael-Albertville girls and boys cross country teams had possibly their best efforts of the season at their home invitational on Oct. 4. The Knight girls, once again led by individual champion, Ali Weimer, edged Wayzata to capture the team title in the eleven team competition, held at the St. Michael Rec. Center.
The Knight boys placed fourth among 13 teams in the boys’ 5K race with their best effort of the year. Wayzata won the team title in the varsity boys division.
Ali Weimer toured the 5K course in a school record time of 17:43, winning by almost a minute over runnerup Norah Hushagen of Forest Lake. Avery O’Rourke was the number two runner for the Knights placing fifth overall in a time of 19:27. She was followed by teammates: Emma Widingland (10th-19:44), Natalie Cocking (12th-20:01), Becca Immer (22nd-20:29), Keagen Burke (23rd-20:43), and Erin Pipp (26th-20:52).
The STMA JV girls placed second as a team in the JV race led by Rachel Heil (eighth-22:06).
The STMA boys varsity were led by Caden Nordberg who placed third overall with a personal best time of 16:16 for the 5K. Nordberg was followed by Bobby Cilke (19th-17:17), Luke James (20th-17:18), Adam Herbst (41st-17:56), Max Salas (50th-18:06), Will Sarkinen (52nd-18:07), and Sam Renczkowski (69th-18:42).
The STMA JV boys placed third as a team and were led by Abram Benker (20th-18:45).
