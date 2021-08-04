The St. Michael-Albertville girls basketball team will compete in the 30th annual Pacesetter’s Sweet 16 Championships on Aug. 7 and 8.

This invitational event pits top teams from Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A in a single class tournament in boys and girls basketball.

Action will take place at Clemens Field House in the College of St. Benedict, four miles west of St. Cloud. All games are open to the public. Complete schedules will be posted at pcesettersports.net later this week.

St Michael Albertville was 9-9 and section runner-up last seasons. Top returners are Emma Miller (15.4 ppg) and Piper Carlson (8.7)

In South pool play Saturday, the Knights face Austin at 8:30 a.m. and Minneota (Class 1A champion) at 11:10 a.m. On Sunday, there will be Division I, II, and III tournaments based on pool play results.

The East pool includes Minnetonka, Lake City, and Stephen-Argyle. The West pool includes Hopkins, Providence Academy, and West Central. The North pool includes Hopkins, Providence Academy and West Central Area.

