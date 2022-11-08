The St. Michael-Albertville girls cross country team finished their season on a high note at the State Cross Country Meet Saturday, Nov. 5, as they placed sixth, as a team, among the 16 State qualifying teams.
The meet was held on the campus of St. Olaf College in Northfield. Along with their impressive team finish, senior Natalie Cocking was equally impressive, leading the Knights, earning All-State distinction by placing 20th overall in a time of 18:55 for the 5K race. Top 25 individuals earn All-State honors.
The Knight girls team qualified for the State meet by finishing as the runnerup team to Brainerd in their Section meet, but finished ahead of Brainerd at the State meet. Wayzata won the Girls AAA team title scoring 39 points, followed by Minnetonka-89, Mounds View-127, Centennial-156, Prior Lake-174, STMA-191, Farmington-194, Brainerd-199, Hopkins-226, Northfield-254, Forest Lake-268, Eastview-286, Roseville Area-318, Woodbury-357, Stillwater Area-417, and Eagan-424.
Behind STMA’s number one runner, Natalie Cocking, were the following Knights (place and 5K time): Ady Hannon (61st-19:43), Abigayle Vossen (65th-19:45), Keagan Burke (68th-19:46), Becca Immer (71st-19:47), Maekala Malin (76th-19:53), and Avery O’Rourke (92nd-20:12).
“Our girls stepped up to the challenge of the State Meet on Saturday to earn their sixth place team finish,” said Coach Matt Venaas.
He went on to say, “We are proud of how all seven runners showed up with the purpose of racing for each other and executing what they thought would lead to their best individual days. They didn’t let the fast pace of the race get away from them and competed with some tough competition the whole way. It was an awesome day for our seniors to cap things off and a great experience for our younger groups to take into future seasons.”
Boys
The two Knight boys that qualified as individuals, sophomore Max Salas and senior Luke James, placed 96th and 108th, respectively, out of the 160 male State qualifiers. They ran respectable times with Salas running the 5K in 17:02 and James clocking 17:12, on a tough State Meet course.
STMA Boys’ Coach Chase Cayo said, “ It was for both of our runners, Max and Luke, their first time qualifying for the State Meet, so considering that and the level of competition, they did very well.
The Minnesota Class AAA State Meet is extremely competitive and the quality of the meet rivals any state in the U.S. Max was our number one runner in every race all season. He showed amazing consistency as a sophomore and had a great season. Luke had a great senior season and State Meet. He was only 5 seconds off his personal best 5K on the tough State Meet course. We are excited about next season with a lot of experience returning, but so pleased with how our kids improved so much this season, from last season.”
