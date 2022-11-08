The St. Michael-Albertville girls cross country team finished their season on a high note at the State Cross Country Meet Saturday, Nov. 5, as they placed sixth, as a team, among the 16 State qualifying teams.

The meet was held on the campus of St. Olaf College in Northfield. Along with their impressive team finish, senior Natalie Cocking was equally impressive, leading the Knights, earning All-State distinction by placing 20th overall in a time of 18:55 for the 5K race. Top 25 individuals earn All-State honors.

