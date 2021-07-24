STMA free meal program

STMA’s FREE meal program for students ages 18 and under is going strong. Free breakfast and lunch can be picked up Monday through Thursday between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the high school. Each meal provides much needed revenue for the district. (Photo courtesy of STMA’s Facebook page).

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments