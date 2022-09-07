The 2002 St. Michael-Albertville boys and girls cross country teams opened their seasons by competing in the St. Olaf Showcase Meet, held at the St. Olaf College campus in Northfield Sept. 1.
The meet attracted approximately 50 teams from all three classes(A, AA, AAA) and some out-of-state teams and was run on the state meet course, to be held in early November.
The Knight girls team placed eighth in the girls varsity 5K race won by Wayzata. STMA was led by senior Natalie Cocking who placed 40th among 373 finishers, with a time of 20 minutes 47 seconds. Other top seven Knight runners included: Becca Immer (46th-20:54), Adelyn Hannon (68th-21:31), Avery O’Rourke (71st-21:33), Abigayle Vossen (74th-21:34), Keegan Burke (85th-21:41), and Erin Pipp (94th-21:48).
The STMA girls also competed in the junior varsity 5K where they placed second, as a team, behind team champion, Wayzata. Renee Meeehan led the Knight JV girls placing 6th individually among 298 finishers with a 5K time of 22:48.
The Knight varsity boys finished in the top half of the field by placing 20th as a team. The Lakeville North boys won the team title in the varsity boys race.
Sophomore Max Salas was the top Knight runner placing 45th among 424 finishers in the boys varsity race with an outstanding, personal best time of 17:14 for the 5K. Following Salas for STMA included: Luke James (65th-17:38), Will Neegard (117th-18:28), Dawson Whiteis (200th-19:15), Owen Neegard (207th-19:23), Owen VanDeRiet (272nd-20:02), and Ian Whiteis (338th-20:50) rounding out the boys’ top seven.
The STMA boys JV team competed in the JV race in the Princeton Invitational held at Zimmerman, also Sept. 1. The team won the title among 10 teams with a low score of 17 points. STMA runner, Jacob Sterk won the individual title in the 3K race with a time of 11:15.
The Knight boys and girls next compete in the Anoka Invitational Sept. 8 at the Anoka High School cross country course located right on the high school campus.
Matt Venaas is in his third season as STMA girls’ head coach and is assisted this year by Heather Strait and Gordy Schlangen. Former Knight runner Chase Cayo is in his second season as the head boys’ coach for the Knights assisted by Dennis Kucera, Derek Johanson, and Gregg Greeno.
