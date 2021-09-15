The 2021 cross country seasons got underway for both the St. Michael-Albertville High School girls and boys recently.
Both teams opened their competitive seasons competing in the St. Olaf Showcase 5K held on the campus of St. Olaf on Sept. 2. The race was held on the course that is the site of the State Cross Country Meet, scheduled for early November.
The Knight girls, led by senior Ali Weimer, the overall individual champion, placed third as a team among 33 teams entered. Weimer bested the strong field with an impressive winning time of 17 minutes 46 seconds. Other Knight varsity girls included: Avery O’Rourke (17th place-19 minutes 26 seconds), Emma Windingland(38th-20:01), Natalie Cocking (56th-20:39), Becca Immer (69th-20:55), Breanna Immer (79th-21:13), and Keegan Burke (83rd-21:19) rounding out the Knights’ top seven.
Coach Matt Venaas said, “We had a very respectable season opening 5K race against some of the state’s best teams. Ali Weimer had a very impressive winning effort and we had a very balanced team effort overall.”
In the JV race, the STMA girls finished second as a team, with their top 5 girls: Lukanu Banzeba (sixth-22:12), Makaela Malin (seventh), Jamie Lee (ninth), Rachel Heil (11th), and Elise Linnemann (14th).
The Knight boys competed only in the varsity race and placed 15th out of 37 teams competing. The team was led by senior Adam Herbst, who placed 40th individually in a time of 17 minutes 5 seconds for the 5K race. Other Knight boys in the top seven included: Luke James (72nd-17:38), Bobby Cilke (85th-17:46), Max Salas (121st-18:09), Will Sarkinen (133rd-18:16), Jacob Sterk (201st-19:00), and Martin Skare (249th-19:43). There were 353 finishers in the boys’ varsity race.
First year Knights’ coach Chase Cayo was pleased with the boys’ first 5K race of the season. “I thought we did very well, as a team and was happy with their effort,” he said. “We had a number of personal best times, especially for their first 5K of the season and traditionally not a very fast course. That showed that we had some guys well prepared for the start of the season, because of what they did for their summer training.”
JV
The same day as the St. Olaf Showcase Meet, the STMA JV boys traveled to Zimmerman for the Princeton Invitational and competed in the Junior Varsity 3K race, and came away winning the team title among eight teams. The Knights finished with a winning low score total of 27 points ahead of runner up Parnassus (43 points), a team coached by former STMA runner, Brendan Sage.
Individually, the Knights were led by sophomore Dawsen Whiteis, who placed second in a time of 11 minutes 33 seconds for the 3K. The rest of STMA’s top five included: Will Dorfsman (third), Jackson Hamilton (fourth), Chris Tveitbakk (10th), and Avery Lungstrom (13th).
BAUMEN/ROVN INVITATIONAL
On Sept. 9, the STMA boys varsity competed in the Baumen/Rovn Invitational 5K race, held at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. Caden Nordberg was the Knights’ top finisher with a time of 17:50 for the 5K. Other Knight runners listed in order of their team finish included: Max Salas, Cilke, Luke James, Sarkinen, Evan Warner, Nick Dewey, Gavin Edlund, Sam Renczkowski, Wyatt Harmoning, John Hartnett, and Skare.
Coach Cayo said, “Since we have a meet scheduled for a couple days after this one, we had the boys run as a pack for the first couple miles, so their times were not indicative of what they could do if they went all out. We wanted to run on the course where our Lake Conference Meet will be held later on and we didn’t want to burn the guys out with two meets in the span of five days.”
The STMA JV boys also competed at Gale Woods and were led by Abram Benker with a 5K time of 20:20. Other Knight boys in the team’s top five, in order of finish, included: Whiteis, Hamilton, Will Neegard, and Dorfsman.
The Knight girls varsity did not compete as a varsity team, but competed in the JV race at Gale Woods. They were led by Adeline Fehn(24:18) as their top finisher in the race, followed by, in order of finish: Regan Anderson, Drew Bushard, Leah Taszarek, and Samantha Didur.
Section preview
The Knights boys and girls ran a Section Preview 5K race at Fox Hollow Golf Course on Sept. 13 as a Section 8AAA preview. Results will be in the next edition of the Crow River News.
Next competition after the Section preview for the Knight boys will be the Buffalo Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 23, where the STMA JV boys team will compete. The STMA varsity boys and girls will run next at the Griak Invitational on Friday, Sept. 24, at the University of Minnesota Golf Course.
