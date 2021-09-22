In a preview of the cross country Section 8AAA race at Fox Hollow Golf Course, the eight Section 8AAA teams, plus Zimmerman, competed in a 5K race on Sept. 13. The actual 8AAA race is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28, at Fox Hollow.
That race, historically, will be the first time that the sport of cross country in Minnesota will compete in post-season competition in three classes.
In the preview race, the St. Michael-Albertville girls team captured team honors, dominating the field, winning handily by a 55 point margin over runner up, Moorhead. The Knight girls had a low score total of 28 points followed by: Moorhead-83, Brainerd-95, Bemidji-97, Zimmerman-135, Rogers-148, Sartell-151, Buffalo-180, and Elk River-incomplete.
STMA’s senior Ali Weimer was the individual champion, with a winning time of 17 minutes 50 seconds for the 5K race. Weimer finished ahead of runner up, Hali Zimpel, of Zimmerman, who had a time of 19:35.
Junior Avery O’Rourke was the number two runner for the Knight girls with a time of 20 minutes and placed fourth overall. The other Knight girls in their top seven included: Natalie Cocking (fifth-20:13), Emma Windingland (ninth-20:33), Becca Immer (11th-20:56), Keagan Burke (19th-21:26), and Erin Pipp (21st-21:46).
The STMA JV girls also captured the title with a low team score of 20 points ahead of runner up Elk River with 74 points. The Knight JV was led by Delaney Barthel who placed second overall in the race with a time of 22:18. The next five places in the race were STMA Knights that included: Elise Linnemann, Rachel Heil, Libby Boebel, Jamie Lee, and Fae Bromley, placing third through seventh, respectively.
STMA Coach Matt Venaas said, “On the girls side of things, it was exciting to see our runners get out there and compete on a brand new course. The JV team seemed to embrace the challenge of a rolling course, scoring 20 points with 10 of the top 15 individuals. The varsity lineup did a great job of running confidently together with Ali out front and tightening the spread within our packs of runners.”
BOYS
The STMA boys were runners up, as a team, in the 9-team race, placing behind Buffalo. Team totals were as follows: Buffalo-43, STMA-76, Bemidji-78, Brainerd-96, Moorhead-108, Sartell-130, Rogers-203, Elk River-215, and Zimmerman-233.
STMA’s Caden Nordberg was edged out for the individual title in a photo finish with Buffalo’s Jared Gregoire. Both were give the same time of 16 minutes 40 seconds. Other Knight boys in the team’s top seven included: Adam Herbst (11th-17:51), Luke James (15th-18:08), Bobby Cilke (16th-18:09), Will Sarkinen (32nd-18:48), Max Salas (34th-18:52), and Sam Renczkowski (49th-19:58).
STMA’s JV boys placed third as a team, led by Martin Skare, who placed seventh overall, in a time of 19 minutes 49 seconds. Following Skare in the Knights top seven, in order of their finish, included: Wyatt Harmoning, Will Neegard, Jackson Hamilton, Abram Benker, John Hartnett, and Owen VanDeRiet.
Coach Chase Cayo was pleased with his team’s effort. He said, “I was happy with how the guys competed. We now just need to keep improving and hopefully maintain as a top two team in our section. We had a number of boys have their personal best times for the 5K in probably the toughest course we’ve run on this season.”
The Knights JV team will compete at Buffalo in both the varsity and JV races on Thursday, Sept. 23, and the Knight boys varsity will run at the Roy Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 24.
