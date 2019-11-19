Sixteen St. Michael-Albertville students athletes recently signed to continue their athletic careers in college, representing nine different programs. The signing event was hosted by the STMA Coaches Association. “Good luck to all these amazing student-athletes as we know you will continue to create your legacy at the next level!” Athletic Director Keith Cornell said. Left to right are Kolby Gartner, University of St. Thomas, baseball; Chloe Jensen, Northern State, soccer; Paige McAloon, Grand Valley State University, cross country; Kelsey Kocon, South Dakota State University, swim and dive; Maddy McCann, Bemidji State University, softball; Elle Potts, Wright State University, softball; Brinna Martin, St. Anslem, hockey; Anna LaRose, University of Maine, hockey; Mackenzie Bourgerie, St. Cloud State, hockey; Mackenzie Kramer, Lehigh University, basketball; Lily Tennyson, Minnesota State University Moorhead, basketball; Vanessa Alexander, Winona State University, basketball; Karis Zezza, St. Catherine University, basketball; Maddy Sawyer, Bemidji State University, golf; Cody Kelly, University of Minnesota, baseball; and Wyatt Lidberg, University of Mary, wrestling.