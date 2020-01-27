Sticky situation at Rogers Middle School

From Elk River School Dist. 728: Each year, many students and staff at Rogers Middle School participate in the “Gift of Giving” program, led by teacher Faye Johnson. Over the years, the program has provided for many families throughout the Rogers community, many in various times of need.
Though everyone “wins” through such a charitable program, it’s truly the Rogers Middle School students who get to enjoy the fruits of their labor – particularly thanks to Assistant Principal Bruce Jean.
Over the years, Jean has found himself in various predicaments. He’s kissed a pig, held various animals and even done some “light cleaning” around RMS as a result of Mrs. Johnson’s program.
This year, Mr. Jean found himself in a particularly sticky situation — he was duct taped to the cafeteria wall.
“It’s all in good fun,” said Jean as he dangled from the RMS logo. “The kids really deserve it.”
“He’s a pretty good sport about it,” said Principal Mark Huss. “It’s really a way to get the kids motivated. But our families are so generous. We really thank them for supporting this program.”
