The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion will be the site for two upcoming events. The legion is located at 260 Fourth Avenue SE in Osseo.

The Osseo-Maple Grove Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a steak fry event Friday, March 19, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The cost to attend is $12 for the steak, shrimp or fish dinner. A combination steak and shrimp dinner is $14. Dinner also includes a baked potato, coleslaw, toast and coffee. All the proceeds will be used for Legion Auxiliary programs.

The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Riders will host an omelet breakfast Sunday, March 21, from 8 a.m. to noon. People can pick their ingredients and watch the chefs cook. Cost to attend is $12, which includes an omelet, toast, hash browns, coffee and juice. All of the proceeds will go back into the community.

COVID-19 rules will apply to both events.

