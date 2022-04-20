“With inflation at 40-year highs and working Minnesotans being squeezed more every day by soaring prices for gas, groceries, and energy, Minnesota Senate Republicans made good on an early session promise to give back Minnesota’s historic $9 billion budget surplus with the largest permanent tax cut in state history,” said Sen. Warren Limmer (R-Maple Grove).
The Senate, April 7, approved a landmark tax bill that reduces the first-tier tax rate for all filers from 5.35% to 2.80%, and fully eliminates the state income tax on all Social Security benefits. The bill provides taxpayers with a much-needed $8.43 billion in relief over the next three years.
“While the government may have a strong $9 billion surplus, families and workers are struggling due to worsening inflation rates,” Limmer said. “Minnesotans need meaningful, long-term tax relief now. The Senate Republican’s landmark tax bill will provide monthly savings in every paycheck to let families decide how to best spend their hard-earned money.”
Reducing the first-tier tax rate: Minnesota’s lowest tax bracket is higher than the highest tax bracket in 24 other states. Over 2.4 million filers would benefit from the tax rate cut, with an average savings of $759. A typical family making $100,000 would see a savings of $1,064.
“A bill I started six years ago, the repeal of income tax on all Social Security benefits, is included in our tax bill this session,” Limmer said. “We are on the way to the finish line unless the House Democrats do not support it.”
Full elimination of the tax on Social Security income: Minnesota is one of just 13 states that tax Social Security benefits. Impacting taxpayers with just $25,000 in income, the Social Security Income tax hits more than 407,000 Minnesota filers. None of the states that border us — Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, and South Dakota — tax Social Security income. Eliminating the Social Security tax would put $1.6 billion back into the hands of beneficiaries, with an average benefit of $1,254.
