By JOHN GIBBS
Guest Columnist
Recently, in my role as the chair of the Three Rivers Park District Board of Directors, I had the honor of presenting at the State of the Parks Address and Expo held at the Hyland Hills Chalet in Bloomington. The event served as an opportunity to report to the community, review the history of what is now Three Rivers Park District and highlight the preservation, recreation, education and fiscal stewardship efforts that allow us to welcome every person every day to enjoy nature-based outdoor recreation and education opportunities.
I’d like to share a few highlights of the presentation.
On preservation, we highlighted the 27,000 acres of land Three Rivers manages within park reserves and regional parks spread across five counties. Three Rivers owns and operates seven park reserves, and we are committed to keeping at least 80% of the land in the park reserves as natural habitats. In some of the park reserves, restoration of natural habitat means reforesting the land. To help accomplish this goal, we operate a Three Rivers nursery at Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, ensuring that most plantings in our parks are grown at the nursery. Since 1978, we have planted more than 2 million trees in the parks.
In other parks, such as Crow-Hassan Park Reserve in Hanover, the natural landscape is prairie. I’m proud to say that the Park District began replanting prairies in 1969, and today we have successfully restored nearly 2,000 acres of prairie – which provides critical habitat for bullsnakes, regal fritillary butterflies and other threatened or endangered species native to southern and central Minnesota. We are looking forward to reintroducing the endangered Karner blue butterfly to Crow-Hassan Park Reserve next year. This will continue the important legacy of reintroducing native species to the region, including our critical role in the re-establishment of trumpeter swans and osprey to the Twin Cities metro area.
On recreational opportunities and education, we highlighted the 15 million visits to Three Rivers locations last year – from skiing and golf to bird watching, hiking and maple syrup programs to cycling and equestrian activities. We featured our commitment to cross-country ski trails with manufactured snow as well as the many adaptive programs, engagement with groups historically underrepresented in the parks, our seven nature program centers and our summer camps. Elm Creek and Hyland Lake park reserves (in Maple Grove and Bloomington, respectively) were the first facilities in Minnesota to offer cross-country ski trails with manufactured snow. One could argue those facilities helped to keep Nordic skiing as a viable high school sport as the manufactured snow trails virtually guaranteed that high school teams would be able to practice and race even in years with little to no natural snow.
On fiscal stewardship, we shared certain key policies including 1) maintaining a top-level staff, 2) “taking care of what we have” by avoiding unfunded deferred maintenance obligations, 3) collaborating with willing governmental and nongovernmental partners, and 4) respecting the impact on property taxpayers. We noted the Park District’s average annual property tax levy increase has been less than 2% over the past decade, with no increase in the overall levy in five of the past 10 years.
We continue to build on our foundation of preserving natural resources and providing nature-based recreation and education opportunities for all. I couldn’t be more excited about how we are poised to build on past successes by helping everyone to connect with nature every day, and I invite you to visit ThreeRiversParks.org to learn more and discover how you can connect with nature through our parks, trails and programs.
John Gibbs is the chair of the Three Rivers Park District Board of Directors. He represents District 5, which includes Bloomington, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Fort Snelling and Richfield.
