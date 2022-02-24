Maple Grove’s girls hockey squad was welcomed back to the state tournament for the first time since 2020 with a matchup against a team they knew very well in 2021-22: the Gentry Academy Stars. In their two regular-season matchups, the Crimson and Stars each won once, both on their home ice. Gentry Academy outshot Maple Grove 77-37 on net in those two contests, but the Crimson took advantage of the opportunities given to them, especially in their home game.
Now in a neutral site, the rubber match would be decided. Thanks to a late third-period goal, Gentry Academy squeaked by Maple Grove with a 2-1 win to advance to the state semifinals.
In the opening period, the script seemed to be identical to that of their first matchup when the Stars outshot the Crimson 49-18.
For nearly all 17 minutes, Gentry peppered sophomore goalie Dani Strom and the Maple Grove defense with 13 shots on net, compared to one from the Crimson. But despite two power-play opportunities for the Stars, Maple Grove held firm and kept the game scoreless heading into the second period.
That’s when the Crimson retook the momentum. After getting only a single shot on net in the opening frame, Maple Grove began putting more pressure on the Stars’ defense and controlled the neutral zone. That resulted in a 13-10 advantage in shots on goal in the second, including a crucial one midway through the period.
Senior forward Tia Rice had a breakaway opportunity that was stopped by Stars goalie Zoe Laming, but not controlled. That left junior forward Stella Retrum on the doorstep with no defenders in sight and a clear shot at the goal, which she didn’t miss. Maple Grove, after being dormant for the first 17 minutes, now had a 1-0 lead.
But later in the period, junior defender Janessa Gazdik got Gentry even again as she found a way to squeeze the puck past Strom and knot up the score. The 1-1 deadlock remained until midway through the third period. During the regular season, the Stars’ power-play percentage hung at 27%, roughly one goal in every four power plays. Up until the last five minutes of the game, Gentry had three power-play opportunities with no goals to show for it. But the Crimson could only keep the Stars’ power-play down for so long. Junior forward Campbell Heger got the puck just inside the blue line and let it fly to the net, which found a crevasse just below the top bar.
Suddenly, all the momentum was back on the Stars’ side and Maple Grove had to go to work. But Gentry’s defense kept the Crimson offense relatively quiet in the final minutes, aside from a couple of shots on goal after pulling Strom at the 1:30 mark. The last 30 seconds involved the Stars peppering an empty net and not letting Maple Grove do anything offensively, sealing a 2-1 win and a trip to the state semifinals to face Andover Friday night.
