The Star Chiefs will perform songs by Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Straycats and many more from 7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Hamel Veterans of Foreign Wars clubhouse, 19020 Hamel Road, Plymouth.
The VFW will ask for a cover charge of $8 per person or $15 for a party of two. If people have a party of five or more, reserve a table by calling Jim Heimerl at 651-261-3111.
Charlie T’s Smokehouse BBQ is directly outside the VFW and will serve dinner from 4 to 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.