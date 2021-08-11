The Star Chiefs will perform songs by Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Straycats and many more from 7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Hamel Veterans of Foreign Wars clubhouse, 19020 Hamel Road, Plymouth.

The VFW will ask for a cover charge of $8 per person or $15 for a party of two. If people have a party of five or more, reserve a table by calling Jim Heimerl at 651-261-3111.

Charlie T’s Smokehouse BBQ is directly outside the VFW and will serve dinner from 4 to 8 p.m.

