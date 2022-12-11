The Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending a local candidate for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District.
The vacancy occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable Mary A. Yunker. The seat will be chambered in Elk River in Sherburne County.
Kristi Stanislawski is an attorney at Jovanovich, Dege & Athmann, PA. Her practice includes serving as the lead prosecutor for the cities of Cold Spring, Richmond, Kimball, and St. Stephen, as well as representing private clients in civil and family matters.
She also serves as a board member on the St. Michael-Albertville Girls Basketball Association’s board of directors and as a coach for the fourth-grade girls traveling team.
She previously worked as a staff attorney for Minnesota’s attorney licensing boards, as an associate attorney for Rajkowski Hansmeier Ltd., and as a law clerk for the Honorable Jay Mondry in the Ninth Judicial District.
Her community involvement includes serving on Central Minnesota Legal Service’s board of directors, volunteering with the Children’s Law Center, and serving as a volunteer attorney with the Stearns/Benton County Pro Bono Legal Clinic.
Stanislawski has served in various leadership roles with the Minnesota Women Lawyers Central Chapter and the Seventh District chapter of the Minnesota State Bar Association.
There are two other candidates nominated to fill the vacancy. They are Jennifer Moreau, a shareholder at Barna, Guzy & Steffen, and Jennifer Peterson. a senior assistant director at the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility.
