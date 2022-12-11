The Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending a local candidate for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District.

The vacancy occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable Mary A. Yunker. The seat will be chambered in Elk River in Sherburne County.

